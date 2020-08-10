Bogart named president of Columbia College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - William T. Bogart has been selected as the 20th president of Columbia College by its Board of Trustees.
Bogart previously served as president of Maryville College in Tennessee from 2010 to 2020. During his tenure, he led two strategic planning efforts to secure the largest gift in the college’s history while increasing annual fund giving by 40%. That increased net assets fro $77 million to $145 million and endowment from $51 million to $91 million.
“As Columbia College transitions to its new coed status and expands its role in the Capital City, Dr. Bogart is well-positioned to lead the college into the future. He has been an effective, innovative and collaborative higher education leader for 30 years. His academic focus on urban economic development will be valuable to the college and to the City of Columbia,” said Columbia College Board Chair Thomas C. Keith.
Bogart received his bachelor’s degree in Economics and Mathematical Sciences from Rice University. From there, he went on to receive his master’s degree and a doctorate in Economics from Princeton University.
Bogart will begin his tenure at Columbia College on October 1.
