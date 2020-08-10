‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect involved in Orangeburg standoff now in custody

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - After a four-hour search, deputies have arrested an “armed and dangerous” suspect who was on the run in Orangeburg after a shooting and standoff Monday morning.
Investigators say 29-year-old Jamal Brown shot two people inside a home on Whitford Stage Road around 8:15 a.m.
Someone inside the home called 911 saying a man was threatening people with a gun.
When deputies got there, they heard gunfire in the house and called in backup, leading to a brief standoff.
Two people inside the home were shot and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.
Deputies believe Brown fled out of the back of the house and into the woods. He is still on the run.
He’s described as a Black man who is 5-foot 10-inches tall and about 160 pounds. Again, deputies believe he is armed and dangerous.
The road that the house is on runs parallel to Interstate 26 East near a rest stop at mile marker 150.
Officials said Brown was hiding in a wooded area just north of the shooting scene with a handgun in his possession.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.