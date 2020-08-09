15-year-old dies 5 days after crash, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The coroner says a 15-year-old girl has died, five days after an accident in Laurens County.
Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened on Aug. 3 on Neely Ferry Road near Indian Mound Road.
Troopers say a 2012 Kia Sedan was driving west on Neely Ferry Road, when the driver traveled left of center, lost control and struck another car.
All the occupants from the Kia were transported to the hospital, in addition to both occupants of the other vehicle.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office says Maddison Craven of Laurens, passed away at the hospital early Saturday morning.
They initially reported she was 13 years old, but later said she was 15 years old.
The crash is under investigation.
