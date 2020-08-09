Suspect accused of shooting 2 Lexington Co. deputies identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The suspect involved in Sunday’s shooting that injured two Lexington County deputies has now been identified.
Deputies say the man is 27-year-old Albertus David Lewis -- and they know him well.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Woodland Village Apartments. The apartments are off Bush River Road near the I-20/I-26 interchange.
LCSD says deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on Cottonwood Lane in that complex.
On their way to the scene, the woman involved called 911 again to say the man was armed and he had tried to set something on fire, Sheriff Jay Koon said. At that point, the Irmo Fire Department responded along with deputies.
When they got there, the sheriff says the suspect was holding a child and had a handgun.
“We had to go hands-on with the suspect,” Koon said.
Investigators are working to determine exactly what happened, but Koon says two of his deputies were shot and returned fire, shooting the man.
Both deputies are expected to be OK.
One of the two deputies was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm and released from the hospital Sunday night, the sheriff’s department announced Monday.
The other deputy stayed overnight in the hospital after he was shot in the lower body. He is expected to be released on Monday. LCSD said that deputy was also shot in the upper body, but had on a vest that protected him.
“There’s no doubt about it, God was with them today,” Koon said Sunday. “They are with their families and should make a full recovery.”
The deputies have not been identified.
LCSD also announced Monday that Lewis is also expected to be OK; he’s being treated for injuries from the shooting.
Lewis was out on bond in a murder case from 2017 in Richland County, the sheriff said.
Court records also show he has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2009 in Richland and Sumter counties, including myriad drug charges, burglary, receiving stolen property, a gun charge and resisting arrest.
At this point, charges against Lewis related to Sunday’s incident are pending.
Deputies said they’ve been sent to his apartment six times since April, including twice on Sunday.
“When you have somebody who’s going to challenge law enforcement officers with a handgun and use a child for a human shield -- that’s not normal,” Koon said. “It’s disturbing to hear that kind of behavior.”
The sheriff said the woman involved in the disturbance is OK and he did not mention any injuries to the child.
The sheriff thanked the community for their concern and thanked other first responders on the scene, as well as those who helped the injured deputies at the hospital.
SLED is investigating, as is normal with officer-involved shootings.
