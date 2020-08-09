Solider returns home to Myrtle Beach after deployment in Afghanistan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A National Guard soldier returned home to Myrtle Beach Friday after over 300 days on deployment in Afghanistan.
National Guard Spc. Todd Caswell arrived at Myrtle Beach International Airport to the delight of his family and volunteers in attendance.
”It’s really exciting. A very exciting day,” said Caswell’s wife, Emily. She added Caswell had been deployed for 336 days.
Emily and their son, along with volunteers from Operation Welcome Home and Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina, all gathered at the airport to greet Caswell as he returned home.
