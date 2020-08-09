North Charleston neighbors looking to engage youth to help curb high crime rates

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Community members in the Waylyn neighborhood in North Charleston are calling for an end of violent crime on their streets by mentoring and teaching at-risk youth in the area.
Community members have formed the Waylyn Heart Team in an effort to engage kids by collaborating with different activists, leaders and educators.
“I think the Waylyn has some crime,” Organizer and leader of the Waylyn Heart team Shamekei Gray said. “It also has some underlying issues that people don’t tend to look at. So you have single mothers working one or two jobs, you have children run in the neighborhood that have nothing to do.”
The team is looking for people to donate their time and talents to projects like teaching kids business and writing skills, as well as mentoring one on one.
"So what we want to do and what is needed in the community is unity and so we want people to come together as neighbors and have fun together and come up with different projects," Gray said.
Activist and pastor, Reverend Thomas Dixon said Saturday’s two-hour meeting is just the beginning of what he hopes can be a movement in North Charleston.
“And this is only the starting point. We are going to continue this up until we see the children of that community service in a manner as other communities,” Dixon said. “If we’re going to deal with a nation where there’s fairness and equity for everyone, we can’t start our children off with an inequality and hope that they ever achieve equality that others have.”
