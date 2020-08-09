Man found shot on North Beltline Blvd., CPD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left a man with life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred on the 3400 block of North Beltline Blvd. at approximately 11 a.m.
Officials say the man was shot inside a vehicle.
The victim has been transported from the scene to an area hospital.
Investigators are continuing to gather information about the suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
