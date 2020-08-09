LCSD: Two deputies injured in shootout with murder suspect out on bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have been injured in a shooting at the Woodland Village Apartments, along with a suspect.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday. The apartments are off Bush River Road near the I-20/I-26 interchange.
LCSD says deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on Cottonwood Lane in that complex.
On their way to the scene, the woman involved called 911 again to say the man was armed and he had tried to set something on fire, Sheriff Jay Koon said. At that point, the Irmo Fire Department responded along with deputies.
When they got there, the sheriff says the suspect was holding a child and had a handgun.
“We had to go hands-on with the suspect,” Koon said.
Investigators are working to determine exactly what happened, but Koon says two of his deputies were shot and returned fire, shooting the man.
The deputies are expected to be OK.
“There’s no doubt about it, God was with them today,” Koon said. “They are with their families and should make a full recovery.”
The sheriff didn’t know the condition of the suspect who was shot.
That man was out on bond in a murder case from 2017 in Richland County, the sheriff said. The suspect’s name has not been released.
“When you have somebody who’s going to challenge law enforcement officers with a handgun and use a child for a human shield -- that’s not normal,” Koon said. “It’s disturbing to hear that kind of behavior.”
The sheriff said the woman involved in the disturbance is OK and he did not mention any injuries to the child.
The sheriff thanked the community for their concern and thanked other first responders on the scene, as well as those who helped the injured deputies at the hospital.
SLED is investigating, as is normal with officer-involved shootings.
