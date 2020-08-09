LCSD: Two deputies injured in shooting at Woodland Village Apartments

By WIS News 10 Staff | August 9, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 7:27 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have been injured in a shooting at the Woodland Village Apartments, along with a suspect.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday. The apartments are off Bush River Road near the I-20/I-26 interchange.

LCSD says the two deputies exchanged gunfire with a man at the complex. They were there responding to a domestic call at an apartment on Cottonwood Lane, officials say.

All three men were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are not immediately known.

SLED is investigating the shooting.

