LCSD: Two deputies injured in shooting at Woodland Village Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have been injured in a shooting at the Woodland Village Apartments, along with a suspect.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday. The apartments are off Bush River Road near the I-20/I-26 interchange.
Sheriff Jay Koon is live on the scene now. (Story continues below.)
LCSD says the two deputies exchanged gunfire with a man at the complex. They were there responding to a domestic call at an apartment on Cottonwood Lane, officials say.
All three men were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are not immediately known.
SLED is investigating the shooting.
This story will be updated.
