King Fore a Day to host veteran golf tournament on Sept. 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - King Fore a Day will be hosting its third annual Veteran Charity Golf Tournament at Cobblestone Golf Course.
The event is set to take place on September 14.
All event proceeds from the event will be donated to the following Veteran Non-Profit Organizations:
- Project Josiah Restoration Ministries
- Hidden Wounds
- HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere Program)
Organizers say the goal of the event is to bring awareness to the struggles that some veterans and service members deal with on a day to day basis.
Last year, the event raised enough money to provide additional resources to veterans in need throughout SC. The proceeds went towards a one six week PGA HOPE Program that was hosted in Columbia. It was used to train 15 peer to peer facilitators through its partnership with Project Josiah/Hidden Wounds.
