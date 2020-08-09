Homicide totals since August 2020 surpass 2019’s totals, community activist Christopher 2X says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With two additional homicides reported on Saturday, the total number of homicides so far in 2020 has surpassed the total number of homicides in all of 2019, according to community activist Christopher 2X.
2X, leader of the non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, said that there have been 91 criminal homicides since the first week in August of 2020, according to LMPD Homicide data.
In 2019, there were a total of 88 criminal homicides.
“If we stay on current shooting pace we could get to 100 Homicides by the end of August 2020,” 2X said.
Christopher 2X sent an update Saturday saying based on data received by LMPD’s Homicide unit, 23 homicides and 79 non-fatal shootings were reported in the month of July.
