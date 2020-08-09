First Alert Forecast - Earthquake 5.1 Magnitude Sparta, NC was felt here in the Midlands just after 8 am this morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-A pattern shift is beginning today and there is a slight decrease in the unsettled weather across the Midlands
-Rain chances will stay at around 30% for today and tomorrow for the chance of pop-up afternoon storms.
-Expect daytime highs in the lower 90s today and tolerable humidity values
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A ridge of high pressure has shifted into the area. A stationary front was in South Carolina for the past several days and that brought several Alert days with strong severe storms.
Today the heat and humidity will start to creep up to a few degrees above normal. Today the highs will reach the low to middle 90s with tolerable humidity values.
Storm/ Rain chances will stay at around 30% for the chance of afternoon pop-up showers and storms. The storm chance will be highest in the middle of the week as a cold front approaches from the west, that front will bring a better chance of strong storms because the front will provide a little extra lift in the atmosphere .
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.