CPD: Man arrested in connection with shooting on North Beltline Blvd.
(Source: Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | August 9, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 3:18 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Sunday morning.

Officials say a man was shot while inside a vehicle on the 3400 block of North Beltline Blvd.

The victim has been transported from the scene to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have detained a separated man for questioning. They believe this is an isolated incident.

