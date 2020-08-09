CPD: Man arrested in connection with shooting on North Beltline Blvd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Sunday morning.
Officials say a man was shot while inside a vehicle on the 3400 block of North Beltline Blvd.
The victim has been transported from the scene to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have detained a separated man for questioning. They believe this is an isolated incident.
Check back for updates as this story develops.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.