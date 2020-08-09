Confusion over COVID-19 stimulus causes ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ for SC resident

The President's actions on payroll taxes would only apply to people who make less than about $100,000, but it is currently a deferral and not a cut, Von Nessen explained. However, the President and members of his administration have said it is possible the deferrals would be turned into cuts if the President is reelected. Von Nessen said if the payroll taxes are deferred, it may not stimulate the economy because businesses may hold onto any extra funds in anticipation of a bill later in the year.