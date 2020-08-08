Topsail High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Topsail High School is suspending football workouts after one of the players received a positive coronavirus test.
Workouts won’t resume until August 24, after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dead period.
According to Pender County Schools, an asymptomatic student, who was unaware he previously had been exposed, congregated with several football teammates off-campus earlier this week, potentially exposing them all to the virus. That student later exhibited symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.
The names of all students involved in that event have been reported to the Pender County Health Department so they can be contacted and given further guidance.
“We are doing things the right way here in Pender County,” said Pirates head coach Wayne Inman. “We as coaches can’t control what the kids do once, they leave campus, and that is frustrating. But these kids need this right now.”
Anyone who feels they might have been exposed to the coronavirus or who is showing related symptoms is encouraged to visit the Pender County Health Department in Burgaw for drive-thru testing, Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
