Coroner identifies 5-year-old girl killed in Summerville shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner says a 5-year-old girl died Thursday night in a shooting in Summerville’s Evergreen subdivision.
The Dorchester County Coroner has identified victim as Italia Brown.
Summerville Police say they responded to the 100 block of Langley Drive at around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Officers say they had multiple units in the neighborhood that heard the gunfire and found a home that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Investigators say a five-year-old child who was inside the house had been shot and killed in the shooting.
The Dorchester County Coroner said that Brown was transported to the Summerville Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at 10:39pm.
The body is scheduled for autopsy Sunday at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Pictures from witnesses showed multiple emergency units and law enforcement units in the area and crime scene tape placed around a home.
The Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.