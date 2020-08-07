REI to open its doors in BullStreet District in one week bringing major retail to the developing area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The REI at the BullStreet District in Downtown Columbia is set to open its doors on August 14.. It’s the second REI in the state and the first big retailer to open its doors in the historic district.
Over the last few years, if you’ve driven past the BullStreet District, you’ve seen no shortage of construction, but not as many open businesses. However, BullSreet developers said that’s all about to change, starting with REI opening its doors in a week, followed by more retail and restaurants set to open in 2021.
It’s an opening the Mark Sommers, the general manager for the REI Columbia location, said has been years in the making and marks an exciting new chapter.
“Opening in a week from now is going to be a dream come true,” Sommers said.
Sommers said they will be opening with safety measures in place.
“We are going to require that all customers wear a face mask as well as employees,” Sommers said.
Sommers said they will also be limiting the number of customers in the store at once, using blue tape to make sure customers are socially distanced while waiting in line outside the store, taking employee’s temperatures, and quarantining any returned items or clothing before putting it back on the store floor.
Next week’s opening comes six years after Hughes Development Corporation broke ground on the 20-year development in January 2014.
“Having them open is a huge moment for us,” Chandler Cox, the BullStreet Project Manager for Hughes Development Corporation, said.
It also comes six months after the development was dealt a blow with Bone-In BBQ, the first and only restaurant in the hub, closing its doors.
Cox said flexibility has been key over the last few months.
“You never know what’s going to happen when you have a 20-year project so you think you might weather a recession or two. I don’t think anyone expects to weather a global pandemic,” Cox said.
Beside REI, construction on a Starbucks is well on its way. Cox said Starbucks plans to open in early 2021. In addition to Starbucks, Iron Hill Brewery announced they will be opening across from Starbucks in the summer of 2021.
“There’s so much activity going on that we are really excited to welcome the public back when the time is right,” Cox said.
Cox said the senior retirement community in the district also opened in the last few months, but they are excited to bring in additional retailers, restaurants, and businesses in the coming years.
Cox also added that Hughes Development Corporation has been working closely with the Department of Mental Health, who owned the land where BullStreet District sits. She says 150 of the 180 acres that make up Bull Street district has been transferred out of the department’s ownership.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.