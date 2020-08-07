Richland Co. deputies seek woman accused of pointing gun at Walmart employee at Killian Road location

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is working to identify a woman accused of attacking an employee at Walmart.
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman got into an argument with the employee on August 1 over a money order. During the argument, deputies said the woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at the worker. Authorities said the woman had her child seated in the shopping cart and put the child and other customers nearby in danger as she waved the gun around.
The woman is described as a black woman in her early to mid-30s with a medium complexion, medium build, and average height. Officials said the woman was wearing a beige hat and a pink shirt and had a long, curly ponytail.
If you have any information about this woman’s identity or her whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
