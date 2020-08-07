RCSD: No charges will be filed in death of 3-year-old who accidentally shot himself

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No charges will be filed in the death of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.
Liam Myers, 3, died at the hospital after that shooting at the Wyndham Pointe Apartments in northeast Columbia on July 22.
RCSD said it consulted with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office about charges once its investigation was complete.
No charges will be filed.
This story will be updated if the solicitor’s office provides more information on the decision.
