RCSD: No charges will be filed in death of 3-year-old who accidentally shot himself
Liam Myers, 3, died at the hospital after the shooting at the Wyndham Pointe Apartments on July 22. (Source: Drew Aunkst)
By Laurel Mallory | August 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 4:20 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No charges will be filed in the death of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Liam Myers, 3, died at the hospital after that shooting at the Wyndham Pointe Apartments in northeast Columbia on July 22.

PREVIOUS | RCSD: 3-year-old accidentally shot himself at Columbia apartment complex

RCSD said it consulted with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office about charges once its investigation was complete.

No charges will be filed.

This story will be updated if the solicitor’s office provides more information on the decision.

