Raw sewage flowing into Saluda River from flooded treatment plant in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A wastewater treatment plant in Columbia affected by flooding is discharging raw sewage into the Saluda River.
The Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation Stoop Creek plant is in northwest Columbia near the I-20/I-26 interchange, just south of Bush River Road.
It sits on Stoop Creek, which feeds into the Saluda River south of I-20.
Officials say heavy rains caused the creek to overflow and that, in turn, flooded the plant.
The company sent out a “Sanitary Sewer Overflow Notification” on Thursday night.
It said the plant was fully functioning at the time of the flooding, but can not currently treat wastewater. Workers are trying to fix it.
Officials say the Department of Health and Environmental Control was contacted and is also on site.
Congaree Riverkeeper, an advocacy group, urges people to not swim in the Saluda River south of I-20.
