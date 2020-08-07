Police searching for missing North Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a woman they say disappeared after having a heated argument with her husband.
Adrean Sade Capers, 28, was last seen at the Econo Lodge in Summerville, police say.
Neither Capers nor her husband have been seen since the reported argument, according to investigators.
Capers stands 5-foot, 3-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and black braided hair. She has tattoos that read “Serenity” on her wrist and “Christian” on her forearm.
She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and white T-shirt.
Anyone with information on Capers’ whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator P. Schoolfield at 843-740-2521.
