Lexington Police in search of ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with robbery

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Desmond Hampton.
Officials said Hampton and another person robbed a person of $300 at gunpoint at an apartment complex just off of Park Road.
The second person involved in the robbery has been arrested by police, but Hampton remains at large.
Authorities said Hampton is described as a slender black male who is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a heart tattoo under his right eye, the words “D6IX” tattooed by his left eye, and a kiss lips tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Hampton is believed to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
