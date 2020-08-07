First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few weekend storms in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms over the next several days in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 70s.
· Get ready for a few more scattered showers and storms this weekend. Rain chances are around 30% for both Saturday and Sunday for now.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
· Highs will be in the 90s for the weekend.
· Rain chances go up a bit by Wednesday through Friday (50% chance).
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. As we move through your Friday night, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms (40-50% chance). Some of the rain could be heavy, which could lead to some flooding. Turn around, don't drown. Lightning is also possible. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible late. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
A front will remain stalled over the area Saturday, which means a few showers and storms will be possible. No Alert Day has been issued yet, but we'll watch it. Rain chances are around 30% for now, but that could change. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.
A few more showers and storms are possible Sunday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
On Monday, we'll see a 30% chance of storms. Rain chances are around 20% for Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Storm chances go up to 50% by next Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40-50%). Lows in the 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Around (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
