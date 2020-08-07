Fall sports on hold for Newberry College as SAC suspends competition

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Atlantic Conference has suspended competition for all fall sports this year.
That includes cross country, field hockey, football, soccer, and volleyball at member institutions.
"When we made the decision to delay the start of the fall seasons, we were hopeful the nationwide trends would improve and allow our student-athletes to compete," said Dr. Maurice Scherrens of Newberry, Chair of the SAC Presidents Council. "However, the pandemic has not improved as we had hoped, and we feel the best decision is to postpone any competition to the spring 2021 semester. This was an extremely difficult decision to make and we did not make it without careful consideration of all parties involved."
The decision effectively pushes football season back for Newberry College along with other fall sports on campus. The Wolves were preparing for the upcoming season in hopes of improving on a 5-6 record.
The SAC also announced the suspension of all athletic activities including practices, weight training, and voluntary workouts for all sports until September 1.
