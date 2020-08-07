Councilman Calvin ‘Chip’ Jackson has passed away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Council member Calvin “Chip” Jackson has died, the council confirmed Friday.
Jackson was elected to represent District 9 in November 2016 and began his term in January 2017, his biography on the council’s website says.
But that was just the most recent part of his long career in public service and higher education.
Jackson was Deputy Superintendent for the state Department of Education from 1999 to 2005.
Before his work at the SCDE, he worked for several colleges, including the University of South Carolina. He also sat on senior advisory and external advisory boards at Clemson University from 2004 to the present.
Jackson was also the Chief Operating Officer for Bible Way Church of Atlas Road from 2005 until December 2016, his bio reads.
Before his election to the Richland County Council, Jackson served on the Richland Two School District Board of Trustees, holding the position of Board Chairman for two terms.
The Richland County Council released the following statement on its website:
“Councilman Jackson, a thoughtful and valued member of our Body, led the Transportation Penny Ad Hoc Committee through very difficult times and our Economic Development Committee to great successes. Councilman Jackson was a hard worker, but more importantly, he was a dear colleague and friend. ... Richland County sends its deepest condolences to Councilman Jackson’s wife, Pat, his mother, children, grandchild, and the entire extended Jackson family. We celebrate his successes with you and share in your profound grief upon his sudden passing.”
Jackson is survived by his wife, Patricia, and two adult children.
His cause of death has not been released. This story will be updated.
