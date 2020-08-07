Clarendon Co. man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Manning

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man from Manning.
Officials said Jeffery Weeks was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on the morning of August 7.
The victim was identified by the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office as Javon Smith. Officials determined Smith died of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who has additional information should call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.
