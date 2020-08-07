Free COVID-19 tests available in Columbia at DHEC mobile testing clinic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will soon provide free COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants it thanks to a partnership with Prisma Health and the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A mobile testing clinic will be set up at 2204 Lee Street (the old Pardon and Parole building) starting Saturday, Aug. 8.
Testing will happen from 8 a.m. to noon on the following dates:
- Aug. 8
- Aug. 11
- Aug. 14
- Aug. 15
- Aug. 18
- Aug. 21
- Aug. 22
- Aug. 25
- Aug. 28
- Aug. 29
The driving directions to get to the testing site are a bit tricky.
While the testing location is at 2204 Lee Street, officials say drivers should not enter there, but should go to another location to get in line to be tested.
The starting point for the line is the intersection of Greene and Heidt streets on the northeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Here’s a map with further directions:
Prisma released the following information regarding the testing site:
- All those who think they might have COVID-19 will be tested.
- No one needs a doctor’s order at community sites. (Physician-ordered testing is done at Prisma Health’s hospital-based testing sites.)
- Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
- All testing will be finished by noon; organizers suggest arriving early to secure your place in the testing line.
- Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.
- All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
- Test results should come back within four days.
- Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.
- Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
This is part of DHEC’s effort to test more people throughout the state. To find another testing location, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.