Charleston police searching for missing woman last seen in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen at her home in West Ashley.
Police are looking for 24-year-old Kara Rose Calejo who was last seen on Two Oaks drive on Monday.
According to authorities, Calejo left home without notifying anyone and it is unknown what she wore.
“She doesn’t have a cell phone and her family believes she may be in the Dorchester Road area or in Summerville,” CPD officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective.
