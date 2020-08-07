Authorities open investigation after police car set ablaze in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation is now underway after a Pine Ridge police car was set on fire in the police department’s parking lot.
The incident happened on July 31. Authorities said the suspect headed toward Highway 321 on Pine Ridge Drive after setting the car on fire.
The suspect appeared to be wearing a light-colored shirt and dark blue jeans.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was on the scene shortly after the fire was set to investigate.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.