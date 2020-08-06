53-year-old woman missing from West Columbia since Saturday

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police need the public’s help to find a missing 53-year-old woman from West Columbia.
Margaret Glover is a Black woman who is 5-foot 6-inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.
She was last seen Saturday, Aug. 1 on Glenn Street. That’s off Hwy 321 near its intersection with Airport Boulevard.
Anyone who sees Glover or knows where she is should call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
