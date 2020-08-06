7-year-old Chatham County boy dies from COVID-19, according to DPH

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reports a 7-year-old African-American boy from Chatham County has died from COVID-19.
This is the youngest reported victim of COVID-19 in the state of Georgia at this time. According to DPH, the boy was listed has not having any comorbidity, or the simultaneous presence of two chronic diseases or conditions in a patient.
According to the Chatham County Coroner, the child had a seizure and fell in the shower and was unresponsive. The coroner said seizures are a common response to the virus.
The boy was taken to the emergency room and pronounced dead on arrival. This incident happened between 10 days and two weeks ago, according to the coroner.
The coroner stated while in the ER, a rapid test showed evidence of COVID-19 positivity. The GBI lab did an autopsy but the results are still pending toxicology. Preliminary results show “acute seizure secondary to COVID” is the cause of death, but it is still unknown exactly what killed the child.
According to the Coastal Health District, the only information released about a coronavirus-related death is the person’s age, gender, race, county of residence and if the individual had underlying medical conditions. This is to protect the individual’s privacy.
CHD Director Dr. Lawton Davis said in a statement, “Every COVID-19 death we report is tragic, but to lose someone so young is especially heart-breaking. We know that older individuals and those with underlying conditions are at higher risk of complications, but this is a disease everyone should take seriously. Please watch out for each other, wear a mask in public, wash your hands often, and stay home if you’re sick. A community-wide crisis demands a community-wide response, and we all must do our part to keep each other safe.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 3,250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, Aug. 6.
This brings the total to 204,895 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. 4,026 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state. 42 new deaths were reported Thursday.
The below graphic of positive cases in each Ga. county is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:
The following chart showcases a rolling 7-day average of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Health District and for counties with 50 or more cases. The data is provided by the Coastal Health District.
The following graph shows the percentage of positive tests collected by the Coastal Health District beginning May 31.
According to the Coastal Health District, “Evaluating the percentage of positive test results can give you a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19. Regardless of how many people you test, if a higher percentage are testing positive, that could be an indicator that the outbreak is worsening, and vice versa.”
The following charts depicts daily hospitalized COVID-19 cases in hospitals in Chatham, Glynn, and Camden counties. The data is provided by the Coastal Health District.
The graph below, provided by the Coastal Health District, shows confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths arranged by age group in the district. The numbers are cumulative and include cases and deaths in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh Counties
The graph will be updated weekly.
Testing is more available across Georgia. Many testing sites now don’t require an appointment. If you want to find a testing site near you, please click here for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s list of testing sites.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Some people who have the virus don’t show any symptoms, but they can still spread it to others. The CDC estimates that up to 35 percent of all cases are asymptomatic.
