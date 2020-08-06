Police searching for teenager missing since Tuesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Tatiana Fyall left her home Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. and has not been seen since, police say.
Fyall's mother took away access to her cell phone, which upset the teen, causing her to leave, police say.
She stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. J. Glenn at 843-740-5894.
