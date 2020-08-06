N.C. man pleads guilty to attacking, strangling woman over 20 years ago in Myrtle Beach area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a North Carolina man to 10 years in prison for attacking and strangling a woman in the Myrtle Beach area more than 20 years ago.
Steven Oxendine, 50, of Pembroke, pleaded guilty on Monday to common law assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Authorities said on April 21, 1999, the victim was leaving her job in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County when Oxendine attacked her from behind. They said there was a struggle and Oxendine strangled the woman until she was unconscious, and he ran away.
The victim regained consciousness and was able to call for help.
Authorities were able to recover DNA from the victim’s fingernails which pointed them to Oxendine.
The reason it took so long to charge and sentence him was because he had been serving prison sentences in Florida and North Carolina since the attack. Once he was released, Horry County police charged him in the assault.
“It is unfortunate that the victim had to wait years for justice to be done, but justice has been done,” said senior assistant Mary-Ellen Walter said after the sentencing. “Thank you to the Horry County Police Department for their work in this case.”
The victim also appeared at the plea hearing via Facetime and gave a powerful statement on how the attack impacted her life.
