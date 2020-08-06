Lexington Co. deputy recovering after being injured in crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County deputy is recuperating from injuries after being critically injured in a crash on July 27.
Officials said Deputy Cameron Cain was driving his patrol vehicle responding to a call about a suicidal person. While making his way to the location, a vehicle in the oncoming lane on Meadowfield Road crashed into Cain’s vehicle after other cars stopped to let emergency vehicles through.
Cain suffered critical neck, head, and face injuries and was hospitalized for more than a week. He has undergone several surgeries but is home recovering from his sustained injuries.
“I am so grateful that Cameron is going to recover from this accident,” said Jessica, Cain’s wife. “The gratitude is overwhelming. There has been so much support from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, over wives, family, and friends. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
Serve & Connect has created a fund to support Cain and his family to help with his recovery and other unexpected costs.
