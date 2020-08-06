Horry County crews help battle multiple house fires in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WMBF) – Horry County firefighters came to the aid of crews battling multiple structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach early Thursday morning.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fires were in the area of Concord Street in Ocean Isle Beach. The call for assistance came in around 1:13 a.m.
Dramatic photos posted to the HCFR’s Facebook page show at least two homes on fire.
According to WMBF’s sister station WECT in Wilmington, one person was seriously injured in the house where the blaze started.
This is the second time this week Horry County has assisted Ocean Isle Beach crews.
Grand Strand firefighters helped battle fires in the area Monday night as Hurricane Isaias moved through the Carolinas.
