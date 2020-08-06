Flash flooding causes damage at apartment complex near St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of the Midlands on Thursday.
Some residents at Churchill Apartments also saw flooding. Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said flash flooding caused water levels in low-lying areas to flood a few cars.
Members of the sheriff’s department, Lexington EMS, and Irmo Fire are on the scene to assist residents in lower level apartment units.
Motorists on I-26 also saw flooding around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Flash flooding was also reported near River Bluff High School on Thursday, according to the Lexington Police Department.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Richland And Lexington counties until 10 p.m.
