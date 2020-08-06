Famously Hot New Year organizers say celebration will likely be virtual due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizers of one of Columbia’s most popular annual events are making big changes to their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Famously Hot New Year will likely be a virtual event in 2020, the board of directors told WIS. However, the final plan is not yet set.
Organizers say they’ve spent several months weighing the risks associated with a large in-person event.
At this time, they have tentatively decided a virtual celebration would be safer.
“Although the concept of the event may shift, it will still be focused on bringing together South Carolinians in celebration of the New Year,” Sam Johnson, FHNY president, said.
When organizers put together the final plan, they said they will release more details.
Famously Hot New Year is usually held in downtown Columbia in front of the State House and along Main Street. Streets are blocked off for revelers to gather, listen to live music and watch a fireworks show at midnight.
The event started in 2011.
