Columbia man arrested for researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns will remain in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who prosecutors say researched mass shootings and faces multiple charges of fraud and possession of illegal bump stocks will remain in custody after an arraignment hearing in federal court Thursday morning.
Edward Daniel Kimpton, 25, signed a plea of not guilty and waived his right to a bond hearing. According to the indictment, Kimpton used more than a dozen aliases to buy nearly $30,000 worth of firearms and ammunition, as well as five bump stocks.
“He, like all citizens, is presumed innocent. We’ve got to wait until the entire story is told so people can make an informed and knowing opinion,” said Kimpton’s attorney, Jonathan Harvey.
Officials say he purchased the items from individual sellers and commercial retails on websites, like eBay, over a two-year span. Prosecutors claim he paid people to have the weapons shipped to their address. After he received the weapons, they say he would tell the seller he never got them and was awarded full refunds.
“Our office will continue to be proactive. We’ll work with federal law enforcement in our state and local partners to identify those who violate federal law, and we’ll hold them accountable for that conduct and protect the public in the process,” said Assistant United States Attorney Elliot Daniels.
Prosecutors also say they recovered more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as tactical gear, gas masks, and body armor from Kimpton at a residence in the city. If convicted, the most serious charge Kimpton faces carries up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, as well the United States Secret Service, but Richland and Lexington County Sheriff’s Departments, as well as several other Midlands police forces are also assisting with this case.
A trial date for Kimpton has not yet been set.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.