Clemson ranked No. 1 in preseason Coaches Poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TigerNet) - Clemson enters a college football season unlike any other as the preseason No. 1 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
The Tigers, with 38 first-place votes, are followed in the top-5 by Fiesta Bowl foe Ohio State (17 first-place votes) and then Alabama (4), Georgia and LSU.
Clemson was named No. 1 in the USA TODAY preseason top 25 for the first time last season and finished No. 2 after January’s loss to LSU. The Tigers had matched or improved on their preseason ranking each season since 2012 before with the Coaches.
