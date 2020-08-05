‘We need to get that guy on the field’: Doty getting reps at WR for Gamecocks

“Luke has done some nice things for us. He reacts well,” Muschamp said on March 1. “The moment has not been too big in the first three days. Coach Bobo and I laughed about his first day at practice at Georgia. I think he fumbled six snaps. Luke didn’t fumble any. At the end of the day there are a lot of positives to build on. He is very intelligent, he reacts well in the pocket and obviously has the right type of athleticism we’re looking for and he has been effective throwing the ball. We have to continue to improve and get better.”