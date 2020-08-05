‘We need to get that guy on the field’: Doty getting reps at WR for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - One of the most high-profile freshmen from the 2020 South Carolina football recruiting class is taking some reps at a different position. Four-star quarterback Luke Doty is spending some time at the wide receiver position, fifth-year head coach Will Muschamp confirmed during his meeting with the media on Wednesday.
Doty, as reported in the VIP Room on Monday, is participating in the wide receiver team meetings as well as the quarterback meetings. The work on the field is limited as to what players and coaches are allowed to do, but Doty is working some with the wide receivers there as well.
“Luke is also a guy who is going to play some different things for us,” Muschamp said on Wednesday.
“When we finished our five days of spring - and I do this every year - I have our offensive coaches treat it like a draft. Of the guys who participated in the practices, draft your team 1 through 11, so who are the best 11 guys on the roster on offense? Luke Doty’s name kept showing up in those top 11. He’s sub-4.5, he competes his butt off, practices hard every single day, extremely bright and intelligent. He can contribute to our football team and help us win football games, that’s the bottom line. He’s a really good athlete. He’s going to play multiple spots for us offensively.”
Doty played wide receiver the bulk of his sophomore season in high school before moving back to quarterback his final two years with the Myrtle Beach High School program. He led the Seahawks to a state title as a junior, and the team was poised for another run at the championship before Doty injured his hand his senior season.
“At the end of the day, there’s only one quarterback on the field at a time,” Muschamp said. “That comfort level, there’s no question that it helps. But the other part is he’s one of our best 11. He’s a great competitor, he brings tremendous speed to our team and catches the ball extremely well. We need to get that guy on the field.”
Doty signs with the Gamecocks as a four-star prospect with a 0.9633 rating in the 247Sports Composite, which made him the No. 86 player in the country. He was also considered the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback nationally.
On his 247Sports profile page, which gives an evaluation of him as a player, Doty was compared to former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy. His evaluation, in part, said: “One of the more athletic signal caller in the 2020 class, owning the best athletic testing numbers at the position entering the 2019 offseason. An explosive athlete who saw his first extended time as a starter in the 2018 season.”
Muschamp was pleased with Doty’s ability during the spring.
“Luke has done some nice things for us. He reacts well,” Muschamp said on March 1. “The moment has not been too big in the first three days. Coach Bobo and I laughed about his first day at practice at Georgia. I think he fumbled six snaps. Luke didn’t fumble any. At the end of the day there are a lot of positives to build on. He is very intelligent, he reacts well in the pocket and obviously has the right type of athleticism we’re looking for and he has been effective throwing the ball. We have to continue to improve and get better.”
Doty, according to the latest roster release, measured in at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds.
Copyright 2020 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.