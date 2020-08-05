SC school districts work to finalize meal programs

Richland Two was also able to offer all students free meals this spring and summer because of a federal waiver, but that expired on July 30th. “One big change for us moving forward is we you show up whoever you are, you’re 18 and under we give you a free meal. You now have to a point of sale, like you go to a restaurant or store, we have to verify who you are your meal status and then give you a meal, so that’s one change that’s going to be a little more challenging for us,” explained Richland Two Chief Operations Officer, Will Anderson.