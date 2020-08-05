SC Coaches for Charity to be held virtually on Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - College football fans will have the chance to hear from coaches from around the state virtually in the 11th annual South Carolina Coaches for Charity event.
The virtual event will allow fans to hear from their favorite coaches for free.
Every year, SC Coaches for Charity raises money for various charities. This year’s beneficiaries are the Fisher DeBerry Foundation, Lowcountry FCA, Midlands Area FCA, the Edgewood Foundation Center, Dabo’s All-In Team Foundation, and the Jason Foundation.
There will also be an online auction and special video tributes.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. WIS alum and Today Show anchor Craig Melvin, former South Carolina Gamecock DJ Swearinger, and former Clemson Tiger Hunter Renfrow will be the special guests for the evening.
To RSVP for the event, click here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.