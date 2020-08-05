Person apologizes for putting Trump 2020 sticker on N.C. bear, group says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - The person responsible for putting a Trump 2020 sticker on an Asheville bear has come forward and apologized for their actions, according to the Help Asheville Bears organizations.
The political sticker was found on the bear in North Asheville. A picture was posted on social media.
“Bears are NOT Billboards,” the post read, in part. The post said it was the second time a bear was found with a political sticker in Asheville in a year.
“Whoever put these political stickers on these bears is cruel and heartless,” said the post. “HAB and our followers hope to stop and expose you.”
The group said the person who put the sticker on the bear promised not to have any contact with any bears in the future. They stated that they placed the sticker in protest of the unnecessary, excessive tagging and collaring of wild bears who suffer enough through North Carolina’s hunting season, the group said in a release on Wednesday.
The Good Samaritan who reported the person responsible for the sticker did so because they love the bears. No reward was paid. The group was offering a $5,000 reward for information.
Jody Williams, a co-founder of Help Asheville bears, said, “Besides being highly unethical, a colorful sticker also compromises the bear’s natural camouflage in its environment and encourages other people to try to get close to bears, which put their lives at risk when other less bear friendly people encounter it.”
More on Help Asheville Bears:
Help Asheville Bears was formed last August when the founders realized that a bear they knew as Peaches, a mother with three cubs, was not the only bear in the Asheville area missing a limb.
Help Asheville Bears has confirmed 18 individual bears each missing a limb within a 90-mile radius of Asheville that independent veterinary and wildlife experts have concluded are the result of leg-hold trap and snare escapes. Nowhere else on Earth has there ever been this many bears with amputations from injuries in such a small area.
Help Asheville Bears continues to request that the public provide any information it has regarding the person/s responsible for these excruciatingly painful, debilitating, amputation injuries to our beloved black bears.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.