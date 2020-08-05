New poll shows Graham, Harrison within points of each other but experts say path for Harrison is ‘very narrow'

For everyone skeptical of polling after the 2016 election Huffmon added that the national polls in 2016 were “dead on,” and explained, “they said Hillary Clinton would get between two and four percent more votes and she did,” Huffmon said noting Clinton’s advantage in the popular vote in 2016. “What was off was in the polls in about five states by about two points each,” he said while reiterating that every poll should be taken as one data point rather than an absolute prediction.