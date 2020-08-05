LIVE: SC education organizations to release findings from survey regarding teachers’ COVID experiences

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The research team and representatives from the South Carolina Education Association, the Palmetto State Teachers Association and the South Carolina Department of Education is expected to release a report of its findings Wednesday regarding the experiences of teachers in the state.
South Carolina teachers were surveyed in June regarding their experiences teaching during the COVID pandemic. Within a week, over 12,000 teachers responded. During the last week of June, the research team conducted in-depth focus group interviews with a group of 75 teachers from across the state.
SCEA, PSTA and SCDE will report on the findings from the survey and focus groups, including policy recommendations based on lessons learned from the experiences of teachers during the spring 2020 school closure period.
