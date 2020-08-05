GreenWise Market locations in SC closing permanently

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All GreenWise Market locations in South Carolina will be closing permanently by the end of this month.
Maria Brous, Director of Communications for GreenWise says, “We have made the difficult decision to close both GreenWise Market locations in South Carolina. Both locations were acquisitions that fit our needs at the time of opening. As our concept has evolved, the locations have space constraints that will not fit our current vision for GreenWise Markets.”
The two GreenWise stores in the Palmetto state are located at:
- 1720 Shoremade Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 and
- 5336 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072.
The Lexington location opened on Dec. 4, 2019 while the Mount Pleasant location opened May 23, 2019.
The company has informed employees of their decision to close these stores and is offering them positions at its larger Publix supermarkets in the Charleston and Columbia areas.
These locations will remain open until Aug. 29 and will officially close at 7 p.m.
The grocery chain is known for offering a variety of organic, natural and specialty groceries to its shoppers.
