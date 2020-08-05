Free meals for children available from Columbia Parks and Recreation Aug. 10 to 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Free meals will be available to youth in Columbia for most of August thanks to a partnership between the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation and a local faith-based organization.
The meals -- which will consist of lunch and breakfast for the next day -- will be given out during the weeks of Aug. 10 to 28.
Parks and Rec said it wanted to provide some help for families as they get ready to go back to school.
Youth who are 18-years-old and younger may get the meals.
There are 10 distribution sites in Columbia where the meals can be picked up between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be a drive-thru service.
- Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center - 2611 Grant Street
- Greenview Park - 6700 David Street
- MLK Park - 2300 Greene Street
- Hampton Park - 1117 Brandon Avenue
- Heathwood Park - 800 Abelia Road
- Hyatt Park - 950 Jackson Avenue
- Lorick Park - 1600 Lorick Avenue
- Pinehurst Park - 2300 Pinehurst Road
- South Edisto Park - 1914 Wiley Street
- Woodland Park -6500 Olde Knight Parkway
