Coroner: Newberry Co. man identified as victim of motorcycle crash in Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Donald Cordy, 25, of Prosperity died as a result of blunt force trauma suffered in the crash.
Officials said the collision happened on the 2200 block of Chapin Road just after 3 p.m. on August 1.
According to the coroner’s office, Cordy died at the scene of the crash.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident.
