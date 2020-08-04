US Army’s Black Daggers parachute team thanks SC health care workers

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Army’s Black Daggers parachute team literally jumped into action to thank our area’s health care workers on Tuesday afternoon.
They did a parachute demonstration into Lexington Medical Center’s campus as part of the Army’s salute to health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Black Daggers are a group of volunteers from the Army’s special operations community. They have diverse backgrounds and military specialties.
“I’m a Special Forces medical sergeant, so this is very near and dear to my heart,” Sgt. 1st Class James Brown said. “I understand the sacrifice that goes into providing health care for your fellow man. So for me, personally, being able to do this, it just -- it hits home. It’s very personal to me.”
Three jumpers took part in Tuesday’s show, leaping from a small plane and landing perfectly on target while a crowd looked on and cheered.
LexMed shared some awesome GoPro video from the parachuters’ perspectives. Check it out in the video above!
