Two arrested in connection with armed robbery of Orangeburg convenience store

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last month.
“These two proved they were dangerous, and for what? A small amount of money,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They’ll have a long time to think about placing little or no value on someone’s life.”
James Driggers, 28, and Ira Fanning, 19, have each been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.
On July 22 investigators were called to the Quick Mart convenience store in Rowesville after a report of a robbery.
Witnesses said a man entered the store around 3:30 p.m. wearing a mask and gloves.
Security video shows the man pull out a revolver before pulling the register to him. The man then shoots the clerk in the arm and takes a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene in a vehicle waiting for him.
Investigators believe it was Driggers who entered the business while Fanning served as a getaway driver in a Volvo SUV.
OCSO also believes the two men are possible suspects in other incidents, including a previous robbery in Cope.
A court appearance for Driggers and Fanning has tentatively been set for Wednesday.
